More than 100 DPSCD staff members at risk of losing their jobs

(WXYZ) — More than 100 people could soon be without a job in the Detroit Public School Community District as members of the board try to manage massive budget cuts.

“When we go into next year, we're looking at a 2000 FTU revenue loss which equates to about $20 million,” the district superintendent said.

That $20 million deficit is linked to a drop in enrollment with the district losing 2000 students since the start of the pandemic.

In a school board meeting, the DPSCD superintendent said the COVID funds used to help supplement the district for the last two years have dried up and so will certain jobs.

"Previously we were focused on giving all schools the same, but knowing we have to refine the budget, it is more about keeping positions in schools of greater need.”

So what jobs are dissolving? Assistant principal roles in schools with less than 300 students and central office positions, mainly for people without teaching degrees. College transition advisors, school culture facilitators, and kindergarten paras are also at risk.

The district is offering alternative positions to most people, but as one person explains their roles are needed.