More than 100 DPSCD support staff members are at risk of losing their jobs

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) could soon be losing the extra help from support staff. Those jobs are now at risk due to a budget shortfall as COVID relief funding dries up and enrollment drops.

More than 100 staff members could soon be without work.

"Look around. A lot of us won't have a job. Our kids won't be able to eat," Turrean said.

With less money, the district is now forced to cut or consolidate roles like teacher's assistants, attendance agents, and college transition advisors. But many staff members say their jobs are vital as they are required to be the backbone of the district and fill any gap to help students succeed.

"When we don't have custodians, I am the one cleaning the floor. I am doing the lesson plan. I am the one seeing about them when they are sick, hurt, don't feel good. Sometimes we have a nurse, sometimes we don't," Valerie said.

Later this month the school board will have a finance committee meeting with plans to expound on budget cuts and allocations. That budget meeting is scheduled for April 28.