More than 1K Hartland schools students in quarantine, mask mandate in place for some schools

(WXYZ) — More than 1,000 students at Hartland Consolidated Schools are in quarantine and three schools now have temporary mandatory mask mandates.

In a weekly COVID-19 update letter from Superintendent Chuck Hughes, the district said there are 1,055 students "excluded" in the last week, which is under quarantine, and there have been 83 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the district.

The breakdown of quarantine and cases are below.

Child Care - 4 cases of COVID-19

Creekside Elementary - 146 in quarantine, 4 cases of COVID-19

Lakes Elementary - 110 in quarantine, 6 cases of COVID-19

Round Elementary - 113 in quarantine, 5 cases of COVID-19

Village Elementary - 199 in quarantine, 15 cases of COVID-19

Farms Intermediate - 239 in quarantine, 20 cases of COVID-19

Hartland Middle School - 9 in quarantine, 3 cases of COVID-19

Hartland High School - 239 in quarantine, 26 cases of COVID-19

According to the district, they have been made aware of four in-school transmission outbreaks – one at Round, one at Village and two at Farms Intermediate. Those have resulted in two-week mandatory mask mandates at the schools.

"We understand that it has been taking longer for the LCHD to process all contact tracing situations. This is due to staffing issues (we are all experiencing this issue) which has required them to not trace during the weekend and late into the evening. We ask for your patience in this process as the LCHD team is working as quickly as possible," Hughes wrote.

He did tell parents that a positive case doesn't necessarily mean a quarantine took place if the case was due to outside exposure and the student was not in school.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, Livingston County is in the high risk of COVID-19 with a 12% test positivity and 325.5 weekly cases per 100,000 people.