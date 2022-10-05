More than 1M gallons of partially-treated wastewater spills into Huron River, city says

(WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor says more than 1 million gallons of partially-treated wastewater has flowed into the Huron River.

According to a statement from the city, on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., workers at the City of Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant discovered the discharge due to "low water levels in the ultraviolet disinfection channels." The low levels were reportedly caused by maintenance activities.

The city said the partially-treated wastewater that entered the river received all treatment, but was not disinfected by the ultraviolet system. The discharge reportedly started around 11 a.m. Ann Arbor says the total discharge was an estimated 1,375,000 gallons.

After the incident, Ann Arbor says staff closed the outflow to the river and managed to restore the water levels to the ultraviolet disinfection system. An investigation is underway on whether notification alarms should be installed to prevent similar incidents.

A spokesperson for the wastewater treatment plant says the city has notified state and local officials and that they would make the determination to the possible impact and issue any alerts or advisories.

7 Action News has reached out to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy for comment and are awaiting a response.