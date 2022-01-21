More than 2K pounds of marijuana seized at Blue Water Bridge inside truck carrying food

(WXYZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than a ton of marijuana at the Blue Water Bridge on Thursday night.

According to CBP, the 2,207 pounds of marijuana were in a trailer of an inbound commercial shipment.

Officers said the truck was carrying food items bound for Columbus, Ohio, and they referred it for secondary inspection.

During the inspection, they bound 15 wooden crates with marijuana inside.

“Our Officers continue to identify and target suspect shipments attempting to make entry into the United States,” said Port Director Michael Fox “The men and women of CBP are committed to keeping illicit substances out of our communities.”