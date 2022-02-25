More than 3 feet of snow fell in the U.P. in just over 2 days this week

(WXYZ) — The National Weather Service said a new record was set for daily snowfall on any day in February earlier this week when nearly two feet of snow fell on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Marquette, 21.6 inches of snow fell on Feb. 22, which broke the previous record for daily snowfall on any day in February. That was previously 19.4 inches on Feb. 26, 2002.

On Monday, Feb. 21, it also broke the daily snowfall record for that day with 9.7 inches of snow, beating the previous record of 6.9 inches of snow that fell on Feb. 21, 2009.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS reported their office in Negaunee Township got another two inches of snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday.

That brought the 54-hour storm total to 37.1 inches of snow.