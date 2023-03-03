More than 3000 DTE customers remain in the dark as another winter storm, more potential outages loom

(WXYZ) — At least 3,000 people in metro Detroit are still without power. And while that number seems small in comparison to the more than half a million Michiganders without power last week, for those still dealing with the issue, the problem is frustrating.

And now, with another winter storm is heading this way DTE and Consumers Energy customers fear there may be a repeat of last week.

RELATED: Detroit Weather: Winter storm warnings begin at 1pm today

"We are very very concerned about having power to be able to get through this next storm," William Tegen said.

His home is still without power.

"It's been nothing but a nightmare and frustration because you can't get a live person. I don't want to yell at them, just ask them can you tell me anything," Amanda Fritz, another metro Detroiter without power said.

Both residents live in Wayne and despite having neighbors with their power back on they are still waiting on DTE. The utility company has brought in more than 1,000 out-of-state workers to help with widespread outages from last week’s ice storm. But for days, hundreds of customers remained in the dark.

"That's what we're worried about. We're hoping we get power back before the storm hits and even more people lose power," Tengen said.

Many of DTE's out-of-state crews will stick around to help in the event that this storm also leads to mass outages, a possibility, given the strong winds and heavy snow dump that's expected.

In the meantime, both customers in the dark are searching for answers, but really, they just want their power on.

"It becomes really [frustrating] when everyone else has got there's all around us but it's just us here with no answers or solutions," Tengen said.