More than 40 AI cameras to go up along Woodward Avenue

(WXYZ) — Getting around metro Detroit is getting more intelligent. More than 40 artificial intelligence cameras are going up and down Woodward with the goal of making the corridor safer for all.

Alten Lawerence from Detroit agrees that the roads along Woodward could be safer.

“Not only on Woodward, all over the city. People, road rage. And you know a guy cut in front of me this morning? Just right to left and missed me about four to five inches." he said.

The AI cameras will be powered by Bosch, a company headquartered in Farmington Hills. They will have the ability to communicate with other drivers and with the road itself.

“There’s a lot of people getting hurt out here, and a lot of elderly people getting hurt out here, like me," Denice Guyon said. She was interviewed right after coming off the city bus.

"I could be walking out here and get struck by a car,” she said.

That’s why she, and others, like the idea of cameras.

“I'm all for it," Guyton said. "I’m definitely all for that, yes.”

Thomas Lang, the Director of Intelligent Traffic Solutions for Bosch says 42 artificial intelligence cameras will be installed between downtown Detroit and 10 Mile Road. The cameras will have the ability to detect pedestrians, busses, and other cars and feed in that information.

"Those cameras will be able to communicate with connected vehicles and send alerts into those connected vehicles,” Lang said.

The first two cameras are going up at Warren and Baltimore. Six of the 42 AI cameras will be able to detect wrong-way drivers.

“They will follow automatically the vehicle, but the camera will also send notifications to dynamic road signs, flashing beacons, also the traffic management center,” Lang said.

Lang says these AI cameras will not detect faces or license plates. The M-1 intelligent corridor is an $11.5 million project. $5 million will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation. At the time it's not clear when all the cameras will be up and running.