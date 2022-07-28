LIVE COVERAGE: Firefighters injured, several rescued from rubble of Detroit home

Seven firefighters were injured and at least one who was trapped was rescued from the rubble of a home in Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Fire fighter rescue effort on Detroit's west side

We're told the scene was at a house at 82 W. Hollywood, near 7 Mile and John R. Video from chopper showed firefighters frantically working to free a trapped firefighter before pulling him out and loading him into an ambulance.

Firefighter pulled from rubble of home in Detroit after search and rescue

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris told 7 Action News the house collapsed and trapped at least one firefighter in the rubble.

Fire crews on scene of reported house explosion in Detroit

We're told multiple firefighters have been taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for treatment.

WXYZ

No word on the extent of any injuries, but Detroit Fire Chief James Harris did say they were being treated for smoke inhalation and heat stroke.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS BREAKING NEWS STORY.