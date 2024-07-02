More than half of Michigan's highway traffic restrictions will be lifted for Fourth of July travel

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — More than half of the state's traffic restrictions for road and bridge projects will be removed to help with Fourth of July Holiday travel, Governor Whitmer announced today.

Starting Wednesday afternoon (July 3), the Governor says that nearly 60 percent of construction projects will be removed. AAA estimates that 2.6 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holiday, which is expected to set a new record for the second straight year.

“Fourth of July weekend is a time to come together with family and friends to enjoy the splendor of Pure Michigan and celebrate our independence,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “To ensure Michiganders can get to their destinations safely and on time, we’re moving construction barrels and lifting traffic restrictions. Since I took office through the end of this year’s construction season, we will have repaired or replaced nearly 23,000 lane miles of roads and 1,600 bridges, supporting tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. I’m proud of what we have accomplished, and I wish every Michigander a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.”

Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 105 out of 174 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. Drivers are advised that certain traffic configurations, like temporary shifts and shoulder closures, will stay in place.

"We've pulled back the barrels as much as we can for the holiday weekend but we couldn't do it for every project," said State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich. "We thank drivers for continuing to show patience behind the wheel and following all posted speed limits in work zones. Let's keep it up so everyone, including drivers, their passengers, and road workers, all make it home each and every night."

Click the link here to view the list of work zones that will remain active during Independence Day weekend. The most recent information on Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects can be found here.