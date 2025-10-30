Morgan Wallen set to play 2 shows at Michigan Stadium in 2026

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another massive country concert is coming to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Morgan Wallen announced he's bringing two shows to The Big House.

The "Still the Problem" Tour will be at Michigan Stadium Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25.

On Friday, he'll be with Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten. On Saturday, he'll be joined by Hardy, Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten.

Preparations underway for Zach Bryan concert at Michigan Stadium

He last played Detroit on the "One Night At A Time Tour" with back-to-back shows at Ford Field in June 2023.

Zach Bryan played The Big House with a variety of openers in September and set a U.S. concert attendance record for a ticketed event with 112,408 people attending.

