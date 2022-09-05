FOREVER HOME: Alicia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are hundreds of older children in Michigan who are waiting for a family to bring them into their homes. In our regular series, Forever Home, we get to meet one of them.

Alicia’s love for animals was apparent from the get-go.

“I’m really good at teaching cats things,” Alicia said.

We met Alicia at John Ball Zoo, her first-ever trip to a zoo.

“I like bears because they are more talkative and interactive with people,” Alicia said.

She also loves tigers, German shepherds and horses, But beyond animals, it’s not too hard to decipher her favorite genre in music. She’s a country fan through and through.

But it’s the heart behind the words of many artists that strikes a chord with Alicia or Ali as she goes by.

“I just relate to songs because I've been through rough times where I've missed somebody,” Alicia said.

“My biological grandma passed away before I was born, and I wish she could be here to see me grow up and be in high school and help me.”

Alicia is kicking off a monumental year, her first year in High School.

She says she longs for a family to help support her every step of the way as she enters this next stage in life.

It’s not hard to see this young teen is already showing the kind of qualities that would make any parent proud.

“I’m passionate, caring, respectful,” Alicia said.

“Last year, I actually helped homeless people get food and get clothing.”

