'It's surreal': GVSU Laker Dance Team Tik Tok video goes viral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Valley Laker Dance Team is celebrating after a dance video they posted went viral.

The routine was for the College Classic in Florida owned by Dance Team Union. Renowned choreographer Sienna Lalau and other members of The Lab put the routine together and the team took home the national championship.

As of Wednesday, the routine on Tik Tok had 1.7 million views and nearly 300,000 likes. The team has heard from Jenny McCarthy about the routine and renowned dance organization World of Dance.

"I was pleasantly surprised to see it go so viral so fast. It was at 1 million views in 24 hours after we posted it," head coach Rael Orao said.

Orao says she couldn't be more proud of the team and is ready to bring home another championship next season.

"I think this team is like an incredibly hidden gem sort of within our university. So it's really great to get attention and to show people how hard we work," Orao said.