Healthy summer grilling tips from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all love to break out the grill on a nice summer day but go-to grilled foods like burgers and hotdogs aren't exactly healthy.

However, that doesn't mean you can't cook a healthy meal on the grill.

Sophia Speroff, a registered dietician with Priority Health, stopped by the FOX 17 studio Wednesday morning to share how you can grill a healthy meal.

Here are some easy on-the-go vacation snacks:

Trail mix with nuts and dried fruit.

Fruits, such as apples, grapes, or oranges, that are ready to eat after you wash them.

Low-fat string cheese with whole-grain crackers or fruit.

Individual-size yogurt or applesauce.

Healthy grilling options include:

Skip the traditional burgers, dogs and brats and use your grill all summer long for healthier fare — for all meals — with a healthier grilling recipe roundup.

It’s easy to let the calories climb at a cookout. For example, a grilled brat on a bun, a ½ cup of store-bought potato salad and a can of soda adds to 757 calories, 38 grams of fat, 84 grams of carbohydrates and 1,350 milligrams of sodium. That’s about 42% of your daily calorie needs and 20% of your daily fat needs. And on a hot day, that meal can leave you feeling bloated and less likely to want to get up and get active.

Add more veggies to your grill by making a creamy broccoli salad. You can even substitute Greek yogurt for the sour cream to add more protein and reduce calories.

Try swapping traditional fries for sweet potato fries and swap a traditional beef burger with bacon for a turkey burger. Pair with a whole grain bun and some fresh veggies.

It feels even more like a barbecue when something is grilled on a skewer. Try pork and mango kebabs.

Most bottled barbeque sauces are loaded with sodium and high-fructose corn syrup. Try making a homemade version that cuts down on the calories and salt, but still tastes delicious.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, try grilled pineapple. Paired with a sweet honey, lime and cinnamon marinade, this dessert is still only 50 calories per serving. You can even serve it with a scoop of your favorite frozen yogurt or sorbet. Or, you can get the whole family involved making frozen banana popsicles!

You can find more resources for nutrition and healthy lifestyle tips on Priority Health’s ThinkHealth Journal.

