GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HopCat has announced a new brand name, HopDog!

That is, just for April 1.

They're serving up something special that isn't an April Fool's joke for the day, though. For one day only, they're serving up a loaded hot dog, topped with bacon, red onions, pickled jalapenos, and smothered in warm cheese sauce.

Of course, it comes with Cosmik Fries.

BarFly

Take a look at their special video announcement here.