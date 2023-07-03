Mosquitoes in Bay Co. test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

The Michigan Department for Health and Human Services said mosquitoes collected in Bay County have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The state is urging people to take precautions against mosquito bites.

While no cases have been diagnosed in people or animals, the state said they can be infected with EEE from one bite of a mosquito carrying the virus. People under the age of 15 and over the age of 50 are at greater risk for severe disease.

“This testing information confirms the virus is here in mosquitos in Michigan,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a statement. “EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill.”

Signs of EEE infection include sudden onset of fever, chills and body and joint aches that can progress to severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis.

Ways to avoid mosquito-borne illnesses include:



Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to keep mosquitos outside.

At least once a week, empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs.

Horses are particularly vulnerable to EEE with a 90% fatality rate in horses that become ill