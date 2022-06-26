Mother charged in murder of three-year-old son found in freezer

Wayne Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Azuradee France, 31, of Detroit today in connection to an investigation involving a deceased toddler that was found inside of a freezer inside a Detroit home.

Detroit police officers were dispatched to a home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on a child on June 24 at 12:245 am. Officers discovered the remains of a deceased child in the freezer.

An investigation identified France as the mother of the deceased three-year-old male child. The medical examiner has determined that his death was a homicide.

The case remains under investigation. All facts and evidence will be placed on the record at the preliminary examination, Worthy says.

“The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded. Our children continue to be at risk, not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

France has been charged with felony murder, first degree child abuse, torture and concealing the death of an individual.

France is expected to be arraigned 36th District Court today.

