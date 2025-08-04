Mother dies, 3 kids escape safely from mobile home fire in Brandon Township

(WXYZ) — A Brandon Township mother died in an early morning fire at a mobile home on Monday morning. Three kids who were inside the home were able to escape.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, fire crews were dispatched to the Clarkston Lakes Mobile Home Community – near Sashabaw Rd. and Oak Hill Rd. – around 7:14 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors attempted to help the 46-year-old mother escape from the rear of the home but were not successful.

Three kids – her 13-year-old son and his friends – ages 14 and 15 – were in the front of the mobile home. They all escaped without injury.

Sheriff's investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Robert Elder was one of the people who tried to rescue the woman.

"It was hot. It was like, it felt like standing next to the sun," Robert Elder, who tried to rescue the mother, said.

He said that he and another man had her, but couldn't get the door open and the fire took over.

