Mother mourns 23-year-old son killed while working at the Russell Industrial Center

(WXYZ) — A grieving mother is mourning the tragic loss of her son whose life was cut short on the job. 23-year-old Sam Gartley was shot and killed near the Russell Industrial Center on Detroit's east side. His family says he was an entrepreneur, who had a business at the industrial center for roughly a year.

"It's terrible. There's no other way to put it. Devastating. Heartbreaking," Sam's mother Bobi Gartley said.

On Monday night, 23-year-old Sam Gartley was shot and killed when someone tried to rob him at the Russell Industrial Center when he was working.

"We lost a beautiful soul. That's the best way to put it," Bobi said as she sat on the front porch of her Macomb County home sharing laughs and tears of the fond memories of her son.

"These are all of Sam and Sam's personality. He was a loving kid and loving young man," she said.

She had a number of photos at her feat, putting together a poster board of his cherished memories for his funeral Friday.

"The saddest part is if the guy would've told him he was robbing him instead of shooting at him, he would have given him whatever they wanted. But he killed my son," Bobi said.

According to Sam's mom, Sam did not go without a fight. Sam shot back wounding the suspect.

"I know everybody thinks it happens to someone else, but I never thought I'd be in this position myself," Bobi said.

Bobi says she hopes Sam will be remembered for the man he was.

"He was a really good kid," she said. "Was he perfect? No, but he was a really good kid"