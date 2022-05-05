Mother of 3 killed after shots fired into Detroit home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family wants justice for a mother who was killed inside a home after a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s west side over the weekend.

Thirty-six-year-old Princess Dobbs was shot and killed on Sunday.

“Everybody loved my sister, my sister loved everybody,” said Precious Dobbs, Princess’s older sister.

The family held a balloon release vigil for the mother of three outside the home she was killed in on Rockdale Street.

“Y’all took my sister away from me. Like y’all took my sister away from me,” Precious Dobbs said.

The two were inseparable. They were together that Sunday evening sitting in the kitchen.

“About 10:30, 11 (at night), they just started shooting up my house,” Precious Dobbs said.

She said one of the bullets that went through her home hit her sister.

Precious Dobbs says her sister died in her arms.

The Detroit Police Department say Princess was an innocent bystander.

“It’s a lot. Don’t nobody deserve to be taken away from their kids,” Precious Dobbs said.

Princess leaves behind three kids, including a 2-year-old.

Detroit police released video of the car they believe the suspect drove off in. They believe it was a light-colored sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruise.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

**Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the shooting happened at the victim's home. That was inaccurate and the story has been updated. We regret the error.

