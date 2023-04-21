Mother pushes for safer beaches after the death of her daughter, daughter's boyfriend last summer

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WXYZ) — It’s approaching one year since Lisa McDonald lost her 19-year-old daughter Emily and the boy she thought would be her son-in-law Kory Ernster.

The pair drowned in South Haven last summer.

While swimming in Lake Michigan, the darkening reality is still difficult for McDonald to comprehend.

“I mean, how can this happen? I know she's a strong swimmer. Cory was a good swimmer and did not realize that Lake Michigan was as dangerous and deadly as we found out," she said.

Drowning deaths have been on an incline over the past three years reaching a peak of 108 death in 2022. The most deadly area, is Lake Michigan.

"Emily and Cory would have made impacts on the world. They both were very intelligent, and they're not here to do it, so I'm going to do something," McDonald said.

McDonald is petitioning for lifeguards on every Michigan beach and increased signage and flags that warn people of choppy water conditions.

She also says hiring lifeguards could not only save the person drowning but other beachgoers who may try to jump in and help.

"Yes, there is a cost," McDonald said. "But that cost is minimal when you think of the cost that it costs a drowning person's family, the rescuer, the first responders, you know, whatever."