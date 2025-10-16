Mother says 15-year-old son was shot inside home in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a shooting at a home in Southwest Detroit on Wednesday evening, with the mother of a 15-year-old boy and a neighbor saying the teen was shot while inside the home.

Watch Ryan's report from the 12 p.m. show below

15-year-old boy wounded in Detroit shooting

Detroit police responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. at a home on Campbell Street near West Vernor Highway and Livernois Avenue. An official with the police department tells us the teen was shot from inside the house, and is in the hospital.

The homeowner said that someone came up to her house and fired multiple shots at the front and side of the home. She said her 15-year-old son Nicholas, also known as Nico, was shot three times in the leg while trying to run upstairs to escape gunfire. Nico was transported to the hospital. We're told he is currently stable and awaiting surgery.

The homeowner said she's lived here for 10 years and has never experienced something like this.

WXYZ

“We just got back from the store. I went up to the store, and I just circled around the block. And, as soon as I pulled up, no later than about five or ten seconds later. My house got fired on. And, that’s when my son got shot," said Kazimiera Krokiewicz. "Yeah, that was scary. I had all my girls with me. My 7-year-old daughter, you know, I had to push her to the floor and throw her in the closet because bullet holes…bullets are flying through my walls.”

The mother also said that she saw the shooter firing on surveillance video. She said Detroit police currently have her phone for their investigation.

A neighbor who didn't want to show his face on camera said he witnessed someone fire multiple shots at the house. Our crew at the scene saw bullet holes through the home, and authorities have also placed evidence markers next to shell casings on the ground.

"We were just sitting at the dining room table about to go to bed," he said. "And then, I heard some gunshots. Then, I started heading towards my front door. My window happened to be open, the curtain. And, I seen a man. He’s on the front grass shooting at the front door. Then, he walked around the side of the house and kept shooting.”

If you have any information on this shooting, you're urged to call the Detroit Police Department.