Mother, son die in early morning fire on Detroit's Eastside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were killed in an early morning house fire on Detroit's Eastside Friday.

The Detroit Fire Department received a call around 5.am. near Kirby and Mount Elliott. Chief James Harris says when trucks arrived they saw flames shooting out of the second floor windows. Investigators believe the fire started on the second floor.

There were two inside the home when first responders arrived. One person died at the scene, a second victim died a short while later at the hospital, according to investigators.

Family members identified the victims as 96-year-old Katherine Hickman and 56-year-old Dirk Hickman. The mother and son lived in the home together.

Fire crews remained on the scene for hours. While they were still working to determine the cause of the fire as of Friday afternoon, they say they believe the two victims died as a result of smoke inhalation.

"Obviously crushed. When I got over here, I was not expecting to hear that. I was expecting to hear some damage of the home but I was not expecting to hear that," said Rondell Wilson who is the grandson of Katherine and nephew of Dirk.

"Their physical might be gone but I know spiritually they’re still here so that’s probably what’s keeping me strong at this moment."

Wilson says his uncle Dirk was a kind person and his grandmother was known for her loving nature.

"Just a great spirit about him, man. Somebody who was really ride or die for you, a real protector, a real gentle soul, as well. Just two people that always brought their personality and always were themselves," Wilson said of his uncle Dirk.

"Loving people. Just loving, good, genuine, wholesome people who would give you the shirt off their back, specifically my grandmother, a woman of faith, a woman of high character."

Family members say Katherine was set to celebrate her 97th birthday in May. Despite her age, they say she had a young spirit and had a "mind of a steel trap."

"I’m very thankful I got to spend so much time with her. I’m just so glad I was able to do that," said Antony Martin who is the nephew of Katherine and cousin of Dirk.

Martin says his aunt was still so determined in old age. She traveled to Antigua, where their family is from, for Christmas in 2022.

Martin says his aunt also leaves behind a rich history in her Detroit community with her strong relationship with her church family at St. Matthew's and St. Joseph's Episcopal Church and her presence in her neighborhood.

"She and her late husband, my uncle Lloyd, were the first Black family on East Kirby and that was almost 60 years ago in 1964," said Martin.

Family members say funeral arrangements are forthcoming.