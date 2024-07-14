Mother & two kids dead after car crashes into creek in Lapeer

ELBA TWP., Mich. — Three people, including two kids, were killed after a car crashed into a creek in Lapeer over the weekend.

It happened around 8:30 p.m., with a driver telling police they saw a car on Lippincott Road, east of Lake Nepessing in Elba Township, leave the roadway, rollover, and fall into a creek.

Investigators say the driver of a 2021 Buick Enclave was heading east when witnesses saw that car try to pass a slower-moving vehicle. When attempting to pass, the driver of the Enclave struck the guardrail on the left side of the road before it overturned and fell into a creek.

Officials say the vehicle was completely submerged except for the rear tires. Upon arrival, Michigan State Troopers, Officers with the City of Lapeer Police Department or County Sheriff Deputies went into the water for rescue. Lapeer City Police Sergeant Jason Miner found the three people in the car and freed them.

The driver of the Enclave, 32-year-old Jenee Suddeth from Waterford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that Suddeth's two sons, ages 12 and nine, passed away at nearby hospitals following the crash.

The roadway in the area was closed for nearly four hours for rescue, investigation and vehicle removal. Investigators are working to determine if speed was a contributing factor. The results from a toxicology report are pending.

"This very tragic crash remains under investigation by Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement about the incident. "Our thoughts and prays are with family and friends impacted by this tragic event."