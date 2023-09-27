Motor City Brewing Works closing Avenue of Fashion location on Sunday

Motor City Brewing Works said it will close its Livernois Taproom on the Avenue of Fashion at the end of the week.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, the brewery said it will cease operations at the end of the business day on Sunday, Sept. 24.

"Staffing challenges and increased workloads for existing employees have prevented us from fully delivering the MCBW experience we were hoping to contribute to the Avenue of Fashion," the post said.

Detroit's oldest brewery, Motor City Brewing Works opened its second tap room in July 2021. The brewery's first location on Canfield in Midtown Detroit will stay open.

"We sincerely thank everyone for their support and patronage since the inception of the project," the post said.