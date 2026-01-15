Motor City Brewing Works pauses operations due to aging Detroit steam infrastructure

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One of Detroit's longtime brewpubs is being forced to temporarily close its doors due to deteriorating city infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life.

Motor City Brewing Works will pause operations on Feb. 8 after the steam line that powers beer production naturally corroded over time, making on-site brewing impossible.

Motor City Brewing Works to take a 'pause' at Midtown taproom

Owner John Linardos has fought to build what his brewery represents for more than three decades. The site became the second location in Michigan to produce beer under the Detroit & Mackinac brand after Linardos and a team of beer-enthusiasts pioneered what could be called a lengthy legislative battle with lawmakers.

"By '92, there was legislation moving for brew pubs," Linardos said.

When Linardos' friend who was running the brew pub tragically died in 1994, he opened the space as Motor City Brewing Works.

"In '94, we were just making beer for whole sale. In '99, we added on the tap room," Linardos said.

The brewery operates on Detroit's thermal steam grid, a 100-year-old system that's more than three times older than the pub itself.

"We are on the Detroit thermal steam grid, which is a 100 year old system," Linardos said.

Over the years, many neighboring businesses have moved out or become independent of the utility. However, Linardos needs the 35 pounds per square inch of pressure the grid provides to brew his beers. As virtually the lone user in Midtown, maintaining the aging pressurized pipes has become economically unfeasible for the utility.

"It's almost like running a sewer line out to a place 20 miles away — it's just not feasible," Linardos said.

Customer Marie McGregor expressed disappointment about the temporary closure.

"It's just the coolest place," McGregor said. "Very bummed."

While Linardos works to find an economic way to become independent from the grid, he remains optimistic about the brewery's future.

"It's sad, but at the same time, it's still here and we are just determining what its life will be next," Linardos said.

Motor City Brewing Works beer will remain available during the closure, as the company has partnered with another Michigan-based brewery.

"We'll be coming back," McGregor said.

