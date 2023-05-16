Motor City Comic Con 2023 – Here's how to get tickets, who's coming and more

(WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con is back at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi this Friday, May 19.

Billed as the state’s “largest pop-cultural event,” Motor City Comic Con has planned attractions, exhibits and special guests from tv, movies, the streaming industry, and the art and comic world.

Dates: May 19 - May 21

Hours

Friday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets

Friday adult pass – $30 ($40 at the door)

Saturday adult pass – $40 ($50 at the door)

Sunday adult pass – $35 ($45 at the door)

Weekend adult pass – $85 ($95 at the door)

VIP Fan pass – $249 ($259 at the door)

Friday or Saturday child pass – $10 ($20 at the door)

Sunday child pass – Free

Weekend child pass $20 ($30 at the door)

Celebrity Guests

Timothy Omundson: from Psych and Supernatural

Maggie Lawson: from Psych and Model Behavior

Danny Jacobs: from The Penguins of Madagascar

Will Poulter from We’re The Millers, Detroit, The Maze Runner, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Clark Gregg: from The Avengers, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Steve Cardenas: as Rocky DeSantons, the second Red Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Michael Biehn: from The Terminator, Aliens and The Abyss

Jennifer Blanc: from TV series The Mommies, Friends Til The End and Cool and the Crazy

Edward Furlong: from Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Bryce Papenbrook: voice actor in Funimation and Bang Zoom!

Tony Danza: from Taxi and Who’s the Boss?

Jason Isaacs: from the Harry Potter films and Peter Pan

Carl Weathers: from Rocky and The Mandalorian

David Matranga: voice actor from My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan

Tara Strong: voice actor from Teen Titans, Powerpuff Girls, The Fairly OddParents

Richard Karn: from Home Improvement

Debbe Dunning: from Home Improvement

Laurie Holden: from The Walking Dead, The X-Files, The Shield, Fantastic Four

Zach Aguilar: from Demon Slayer and Fire Emblem

Christopher Lloyd: from Back To The Future

James Arnold Taylor, Matt Lanter, and Ashley Eckstein: voice stars of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Catherine Tate: from Doctor Who and The Office

Tara Platt: voice star from Naruto and Fire Emblem

Yuri Lowenthal: voice star from Naruto and Ben 10

Mick Foley: WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer

William Daniels: from St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World and voice of Kitt in Knight Rider

Bonnie Daniels: from St. Elsewhere and Little House on the Prairie

Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner: from Star Trek: The Next Generation

Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn: stars from Guardians of the Galaxy

Charles Martinet: voice of Nintendo games characters, Mario & Friends and more.

Mark Sheppard: from Supernatural, Battle Star Galactica and Doctor Who

Stephen Amell, David Ramsey and Emily Bett Rickards: stars of Arrow

Comic Guests

Darryl McDaniels: rapper and founding member of Run DMC

TJ Sterling: artist and writer from Grand Rapids, MI and comic book creator of Okemus and RAE

Kayden Phoenix: comic book creator of A La Brava and from The Majestics

Bob Camp: Animator, writer, cartoonist, and storyboard artist on The Ren & Stimpy Show.

Chrissie Zullo: Comic book artist known for Cinderella: From Fabletown with Love.

Christopher Uminga: artist who blends together creepy and cute who worked with DC, Warner Bros, Lucasfilms, Disney and many others.

John Giang: concept artist and illustrator for Iron Man films, Transformers films, Avengers, Pacific Rim, TMNT, Lego, Hasbro and many others.

David Angela Roman: comic creator of Rick and Morty

Kayden Phoenix: comic book creator of A La Brava and from The Majestics

Cory Hamscher: comic book creator known for X-Men, GI Joe, Spiderman

Sara Richard: comic book creator known for My Little Pony and The Dead Handbook

Andy Lanning: comic book creator known for Guardians of the Galaxy and Nova

Peter Tomasi: comic book creator known for Batman Detective Comics

Anthony Piper: comic guests known for X-Men, Trill League, and Guardians of the Galaxy

Dave Aikins: Detroit native, illustrator who has worked with Nickelodeon, Hasbro and many more.

Jamie Tyndall: comic book artist who has worked on movies such as Deadpool, X-Men and Logan. Andy Bennett: digital media designer PBS, Lifetime, Dreamworks, Bravo, Universal and more.

Terry Kavanagh: was a Marvel Comics editor and worked on Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Chuck Brown: co-creator of The Punisher and Black Panther, Rotten Apple and BITTER ROOT

Andy MacDonald: comic book artist in Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Machine Man

Amy Chu: comic book writer known for Deadpool, Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death, and Red Sonja

The Mino Brothers: Jake, Kevin, and Matt Minor artists and writers of comics, sketch cards, and more

Anthony Marques: President and Owner of the Kubert School

Jeff Dekal: graffiti artist who does comic work for Marvel, DC, BOOM!

Troy Little: cartoonist known for his work in Chiaroscuro

Simon Bisley: comic book artist known for his 1990s work on ABC Warriors, Lobo, and Slaine

David Crownson: comic artist, CEO of Kingwood Comics known for Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer

Donny Cates: comic artist known for Venom, Thanos, Thor and Hulk

Ryan Stegman: comic book artist known for Vanish, Venom, Absolute Carnage and Superior Spider-man

Michael Dipascale: cover artist for Zenescope, Coffin Comics, and BOOM!Studios

Tana Ford: comic book artist for Silk, The Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther Guardians of the Galaxy

Camron Johnson: is an artist whose work has been featured in Spider-man, Star Wars, and Middle-earth

Alitha Martinez: pencil and inker known for Black Panther: World of Wakanda and Nubia

Jarrett Melendez: comic book writer known for Chef’s Kiss



For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

