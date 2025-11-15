Motor City Comic Con draws cosplay crowds to Novi for weekend celebration

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Comic book fans, cosplayers and pop culture enthusiasts gathered at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi Friday afternoon for the opening day of the annual Motor City Comic Con.

The three-day event, which runs through Sunday, drew crowds of attendees dressed as their favorite characters from comics, movies, video games and TV shows. From Spider-Man rocking out on guitar to elaborate Harley Quinn costumes, the convention floor was filled with creative displays of fandom.

"I love this place. This is one of my favorite places to be," said Micheal, one of the attendees.

Jordan, another convention-goer, explained the appeal of dressing up.

"We really look forward to dressing up and showing off our costumes," Jordan said.

The elaborate costumes require significant time and effort to create. Jackson spent over a month crafting his costume's arms and accessories.

"Took me over a month to make the arms and everything, but it was worth it," Jackson said.

Mason showcased his detailed costume featuring 3D-printed elements and custom pieces.

"Shield is 3D printed. Helmet is 3D printed. Pistol is a custom one I got on Amazon," Mason said.

The convention drew such large crowds that lines extended outside the venue, with vendor spaces filling up quickly on the convention floor.

Beyond the costumes, attendees found community and connection at the event. Killean and Lex, dressed as superheros, described encountering other fans in costume.

"Right when we got here, we had a Joker come up to us," Killean said. "It's a very heartwarming experience."

Lex noted the welcoming atmosphere.

"It just makes me feel comfortable, at home," Lex said.

Ashley appreciated finding others who share similar interests.

"Finding some like-minded people," Ashley said.

The convention also featured celebrity guests, including comic book artist Enid Balam, who has been drawing since age 5 or 6 and now creates art for Marvel Comics.

"I try to find things that resonate with my interests. It's healthy to draw many things," Balam said.

Aleah, an attendee admiring the artwork, said she appreciates the creativity on display.

"I admire art and everyone's work," Aleah said.

Beth Burland, president of Motor City Comic Con, became emotional discussing the 35-year family business that began with her brother's passion for comics and was supported by their father, who has since died. She continues to carry on the family legacy.

"Every time I come to this show, I see my mom and dad everywhere," Burland said. "If you just enjoy having a great time, this is the place for you to be."

The Motor City Comic Con continues through Sunday. Children under 12 receive free admission on Sunday. More information about the event including the celebrity guest appearances and tickets, visit motorcitycomiccon.com.

