Motor City Comic Con is back and you don't want to miss it!

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — With costumes galore. And, art on display. Motor City Comic Con's 2022 fall show is full of special surprises. This is a show you don’t want to miss.

Countless fans gathered, donning costumes commemorating their favorite fictional characters.

"I live comics and movies and videos games and I haven’t been able to go to one in a couple years," said Brendan Bailey, Motor City Comic Con attendee.

From video games to movies, there is something for everyone.

Attendee Erin Pinkman is a huge Star Wars fan.

"I’m Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This is her outfit she wears season 3-5 on the show," said Erin Pinkham, Motor City Comic Con attendee.

Alice Cooper was among the dozens of celebrities signing autographs for eager fans waiting in line.

"It’s great to be back in Detroit," said rock legend and global star Alice Cooper who was one of this year's celebrity guests. "This is the one time where everybody that comes through has a story."

Mark Brown with Pony Boy Pop Art of Milford brought a 3D printed Stranger Things Demagorgon. It was a stunner!

"Most of these are just things that I like and wanted printed and once I did I thought I think other people might like this too," said Mark Brown, Pony Boy Pop Art.

"There’s veins here. Fans of the show Stranger Things will know this is from the upside down. We’ve got the body, the hands, all kind ripping through."

There was even an appearance from the Sanderson sisters at the fall show.

"Hmmm? How did we get to this costume? We’ve always wanted to look very beautiful and I though the best way to do it would be Hocus Pocus sisters," said Chris Cicirelli, Motor City Comic Con attendee.

Motor City Comic Con runs from October 14-16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace located at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

Friday, October 14 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 15 - 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 16 - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kids are free on Sunday, October 16 and kids under 5 are free all weekend.