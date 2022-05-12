Motor City Comic Con, Thomas the Tank Engine among Detroit events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Thomas the Tank Engine to Motor City Comic Con and Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bolton, there is something to do for all ages in metro Detroit this weekend.
Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:
Friday
- Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine
- 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Henry Ford
- Tickets: thehenryford.org
- Motor City Comic Con
- Noon to 7 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Tickets: motorcitycomiccon.ticketspice.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles
- 7:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
Saturday
- Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine
- 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Henry Ford
- Tickets: thehenryford.org
- Motor City Comic Con
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Tickets: motorcitycomiccon.ticketspice.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles
- 4:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
- 7:30 p.m.
- Detroit Opera House
- Tickets: cart.michiganopera.org
- Detroit City FC men vs Loudoun United FC
- 7:30 p.m.
- Keyworth Stadium
- Tickets: tickets.detcityfc.com
Sunday
- Eastern Market Flower Day 2022
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Eastern Market
- More information: easternmarket.org
- Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine
- 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Henry Ford
- Tickets: thehenryford.org
- Motor City Comic Con
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Tickets: motorcitycomiccon.ticketspice.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles
- 1:40 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- Michael Bolton
- 7:30 p.m.
- Greektown Casino
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.