Motor City Comic Con, Thomas the Tank Engine among Detroit events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Thomas the Tank Engine to Motor City Comic Con and Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bolton, there is something to do for all ages in metro Detroit this weekend.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Friday



Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Henry Ford Tickets: thehenryford.org

Motor City Comic Con

Noon to 7 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Tickets: motorcitycomiccon.ticketspice.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

7:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com



Saturday



Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Henry Ford Tickets: thehenryford.org



Motor City Comic Con

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Tickets: motorcitycomiccon.ticketspice.com



Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

4:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

7:30 p.m. Detroit Opera House Tickets: cart.michiganopera.org

Detroit City FC men vs Loudoun United FC

7:30 p.m. Keyworth Stadium Tickets: tickets.detcityfc.com



Sunday



Eastern Market Flower Day 2022

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Market More information: easternmarket.org

Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Henry Ford Tickets: thehenryford.org



Motor City Comic Con

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Tickets: motorcitycomiccon.ticketspice.com



Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

1:40 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

Michael Bolton

7:30 p.m. Greektown Casino Tickets: ticketmaster.com



