Motor City Pride announces 2023 entertainment lineup

Motor City Pride announced the entertainment lineup for the 2023 festival happening next month in Downtown Detroit.

The focus this year, according to event organizers, is to put focus on the future and bring breakthrough LGBTQ+ artists to perform.

Performers include aa GLAAD Award Breakthrough Artist nominee for 2023, a Detroit Institute of Musical Education and Assemble Sound alumni, a RuPaul's Queen from season 14 and season 15 and much more.

“What a great privilege it has been to gather so many enthusiastic entertainers for our diverse city. As the entertainment department developed this lineup for 2023, we wanted every community representative on stage as we do throughout the city," Entertainment Director Darius Wheeler said in a statement.

The event takes place Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at Hart Plaza and will have four stages of entertainment.

The Motor City Pride March will also happen on Sunday, June 11 from 12:30 p.m., and there will be more than 100 vendors selling merchandise, services and more.

Below is the full lineup.

Pride Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Hosted by Sabin

1:15pm Breakfast for Dinner

2:00pm Better Love

3:00pm Sabin's Drag Revue

4:00pm The Iron Roses

5:00pm Boys of Fall

6:00pm Sabin's Drag Revue

7:00pm Siena Liggins

8:00pm The Robyn Party

9:00pm Stage Closes

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Hosted by Andrew Christian

Noon DJ CIV

1:00pm PRISM Men’s Chorus

2:00pm Drag Show: Robin Fierce from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jasmine Kennedie from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sabin

3:00pm Little Visits

4:00pm Mama Yaya

5:00pm Andrew Christian

5:30pm JORDY

6:15pm DJ CIV

7:00pm Stage Closes

Festival Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

1:30pm The Science Fair

2:30pm Desert Sharks

3:30pm Killing Pixies

4:30pm Hayley and the Crushers

5:30pm Rodeo Boys

6:30pm The Idiot Kids

7:30pm Synthia Looper

8:15pm Stage Closes

Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:15pm OneLineDrawing

2:30pm The Dick Withers Band

3:30pm Larah Helayne

4:30pm CHECKER

5:30pm Acts of Violets

6:15pm Stage Closes

Pyramid Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

2:00pm DJ DigiMark

3:00pm Bronsyn Sacker

4:00pm THAY

5:00pm Nugisy

6:00pm Robert Bannon

7:00pm Anthony J Fink

8:00pm Stage Closes

Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:30pm DJ Edward Alan

2:30pm Sharp Lives

3:30pm Crystal Harding's Drag Revue

6:00pm Stage Closes

Riverfront Dance Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

1:00pm HOUSECATS: HOTWAXX HALE and Jenny LaFemme

3:00pm Jesse Cory B2B Ben Scott

5:00pm TYLR_ and KASS DETROIT

7:30pm Ladylike

9:00pm Stage Closes

Sunday, June 11, 2023

12:00pm Ashton Swinton and Garrison XR

2:00pm Kindle

3:30pm Mister Joshooa and LOREN DETROIT

5:30pm John Collins

7:00pm Stage Closes