Motor City Pride, Detroit Riverfront Run among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Downtown Detroit will be full of entertainment from Motor City Pride to the Riverfront Run.

The popular TV show "The Masked Singer" is coming to Fox Theatre.

Here's a list of seven things to do in metro Detroit this weekend:

Friday



Schools Out Bash

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. DeBuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch Online tickets only: debucks.ticketspice.com

Friday Beach Party

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Campus Martius Park More information: downtowndetroit.org

Mean Girls

8 p.m. Fisher Theatre Tickets: broadwayindetroit.com

The Masked Singer National Tour 2022

8 p.m. Fox Theatre Tickets: 313presents.com



Saturday



Detroit Riverfront Run

Race day registration at 7:30 a.m. Cullen Plaza Online registration: detroitriverfront.org

Schools Out Bash

Noon to 7 p.m. DeBuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch Online tickets only: debucks.ticketspice.com

Motor City Pride Festival

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hart Plaza Admission: $5; free for kids 12 and under; motorcitypride.org

70’s Soul Jam

7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre Tickets: 313presents.com

Mean Girls

8 p.m. Fisher Theatre Tickets: broadwayindetroit.com



Sunday

