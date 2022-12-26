Motor City Rockers hosting game, fan celebration after on NYE

The Motor City Rockers, a new minor league hockey team in metro Detroit, will host a game on New Year's Eve. it will include a family-friendly game and celebration.

The Rockers play their home games at Big Boy Arena in Fraser and are the latest team to join the Federal Prospects Hockey League which has teams in Fraser, Port Huron and several other states.

The game takes place at 2:30 p.m. followed by the early New Year's Eve countdown celebration at 6 p.m.

Tickets are buy-one-get-one-free with single-game general admissio costing $17 for adults, $13 for kids and $10 for kids 4-10. Kids 3 and under are free.

The countdown will include a free fan skate with players, plus merchandise giveaways, free activities, face painting, air brush tattoos, mini-hockey and more.

Tickets are available at www.mcrockershockey.com