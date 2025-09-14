Motorcyclist dies in drunk driving crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A motorcyclist has died after being hit by the driver of Dodge Durango early Sunday morning.

Video from the scene of the crash

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells us the crash happened at East 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue just after midnight.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The woman driving the Durango was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.