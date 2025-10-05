Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Motorcyclist dies in Livingston Co. crash, alcohol considered factor by investigators

Livingston County Sheriff vehicle
WXYZ
Livingston County Sheriff vehicle
Posted

OCEOLA TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by the driver of a car on Saturday evening, with investigators saying that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

We're told the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Highland Road and Hickory Hills Blvd in Oceola Township.

Authorities say that the driver of a Ford Expedition turned in front of the driver of a Honda CMX300 motorcycle heading west. The driver of that motorcycle, a 20-year-old Rochester Hills reisdent, was ejected in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Expedition, a 39-year-old woman from Howell, was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt. Investigators say that alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, with the speed of the Ford Expedition also being investigated.

The roadway was closed for three hours for the investigation and clean-up.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit