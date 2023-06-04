Motorsport fans gather for the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix finale

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For the first time in 32 years, the Detroit Grand Prix is taking place on the streets of Downtown Detroit. That's why husband and wife, Jimy and Vicky Gugan, can't stop raving about it.

"It's unbelievable! Everything that been put together here for one weekend," said Jimy.

But for Ahmed and Tamina's kids, Omar and Aya, it was all about the need for speed.

"I like how the cars go fast," said Aya.

"Do you find it surreal that you used to come down here from Tigers and Lions, and now you get to see car races taking place?" asked 7 Action News' Faraz Javed.

"Yeah, it's pretty awesome. It reminds me of the F1 races in Dubai and Monaco. It gives the city a little bit of status," said Ahmed Mawari.

Michigan driver Marc Miller is from Holland. He has been racing for 30 years and remembers attending the races at Belle Isle with his dad as a spectator and later as a racer.

"How special and unique is the Detroit track compared to around the world or even across the country?" asked Faraz.

"Things that they do here, they don't do at other races like the free Fridays and fan-inclusive things that some tracks don't do... It really brings people to Detroit and street circuits, more than anything, draws people that have never seen motorsports before," said Marc.

Last year, at Belle Isle, the Detroit Grand Prix clocked over 95,000 people. Letty Azar says the event also generates over $45 million in total spending annually for the metro Detroit area.

"We were very intentional in this track design and not to run it north of Jefferson. We have over 280 businesses within a 15 minute walk of Jefferson, and our hope was, and we see that our 35,000+ ticket-goers and everybody coming down for free viewing too are dropping money in those businesses that's an impact that we could really have in Belle Isle," said Letty Azar, vice president of community affairs with the Detroit Grand Prix.

Now the nine-turn, 1.7-mile circuit that takes drivers through various Detroit landmarks will continue to be memorable for both drivers and spectators.

"What's the game plan for today?" asked Faraz.

"A walk around a little bit. Just check out some of the fun zones for the kids, and then catch a couple of races, and maybe even come back tonight," said Ahmed.

"What's your advice for fans on how they can make the most of it?" asked Faraz.

"Don't be shy, like the IMSA paddock here is very, very inclusive. Come and talk to the crew, the driver. We will let you get in the car. Like, come talk to us, we will give you stuff," said Marc.

Sunday, June 4, is the last day for the races. For ticket availability, locations on free viewing spots and parking, as well as road closures visit www.detroitgp.com.

