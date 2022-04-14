Motown MIC, a hypnotist and 90s bar crawl coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Music, hypnosis and performances from spoken word artists are some of the things coming to metro Detroit this weekend.

If you're interested in a throwback, a 90s bar crawl is also on the way.

We've compiled a list of seven events happening in the Detroit area this weekend.

Friday



Gun & Knife Show

Noon to 5 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Admission information: migunshow.com

Motown MIC: The Spoken Word competition

7 p.m. Virtual event More information: motownmuseum.org

Hypnotist Rich Guzzi

7 p.m. One Night Stans Comedy Club Tickets: onenightstans.club



Saturday



Gun & Knife Show

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Admission information: migunshow.com

Hypnotist Rich Guzzi

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. One Night Stans Comedy Club Tickets: onenightstans.club

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

8 p.m. Greektown Casino and Hotel - Main stage Tickets: ticketmaster.com

Boozin' Through The 90s Bar Crawl

3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Participating Detroit venues Tickets: barcrawllive.com



Sunday



Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

1 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: nhl.com

PuppetArt - Kolobok

3 p.m. Aretha's Jazz Cafe Tickets: puppetart.org



