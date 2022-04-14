Motown MIC, a hypnotist and 90s bar crawl coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Music, hypnosis and performances from spoken word artists are some of the things coming to metro Detroit this weekend.
If you're interested in a throwback, a 90s bar crawl is also on the way.
We've compiled a list of seven events happening in the Detroit area this weekend.
Friday
- Gun & Knife Show
- Noon to 5 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Admission information: migunshow.com
- Motown MIC: The Spoken Word competition
- 7 p.m.
- Virtual event
- More information: motownmuseum.org
- Hypnotist Rich Guzzi
- 7 p.m.
- One Night Stans Comedy Club
- Tickets: onenightstans.club
Saturday
- Gun & Knife Show
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Admission information: migunshow.com
- Hypnotist Rich Guzzi
- 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- One Night Stans Comedy Club
- Tickets: onenightstans.club
- The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
- 8 p.m.
- Greektown Casino and Hotel - Main stage
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
- Boozin' Through The 90s Bar Crawl
- 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Participating Detroit venues
- Tickets: barcrawllive.com
Sunday
- Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers
- 1 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: nhl.com
- PuppetArt - Kolobok
- 3 p.m.
- Aretha's Jazz Cafe
- Tickets: puppetart.org
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.