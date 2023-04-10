Motown Museum announces entrepreneur program for teens; applications now open

Motown Museum announced its launch of a new initiative called the Pop Shop Entrepreneur In Residence program.

The incubator program, inspired by Berry “Pops” Gordy Sr., aims to help young entrepreneurs who are interested in building a business connected to the music industry.

The Pop Shop, according to a news release, is open to entrepreneurs ages 13-18. Four individuals will reportedly be selected for the program and paired with a professional mentor to help them grow and learn. The classroom portion will be held in June; the entrepreneurs, with the help of their mentors, are expected to pop-up their business on the Motown Museum Rocket Plaza this summer.

The program’s presenting partner is AT&T Foundation and includes support from JPMorgan Chase, Michigan Arts and Cultural Council and National Endowment for the Arts.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Pop Shop, which will showcase the creativity and drive of the next generation of entrepreneurs in our community,” Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry said in a statement. “The program is competitive and will offer the selected cohort access to mentorship with seasoned entrepreneurs in their chosen field and a once in a lifetime opportunity to pop up their business on our Motown Museum campus.”

Applications are now open for the program through May 10. Click here to learn more.

