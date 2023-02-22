Motown Museum set to reopen for tours this Wednesday

The Motown Museum will reopen to visitors on Feb 22. It's been closed since November for the ongoing construction of its expansion.

In August 2022, the museum celebrated part of the expansion finishing with a huge party including some Motown legends, and it had been closed since July 2021 for construction.

In September 2022, the museum announced the start of construction for phase 3 and released new renderings of the 40,000-square-foot space.

According to the museum, the new space will be built behind the iconic Hitsville U.S.A. building and will house interactive exhibits, the Ford Motor Company Theater, an expanded retail experience and more.

The $55 million expansion has been underway for years with phase one and two complete already.

Phase one – Hitsville NEXT – offers a signature slate of impactful, community-focused programs, workshops and more. It's headquartered in three Motown-era buildings previously owned by Motown Records located next to Hitsville U.S.A.

Phase two, named Rocket Plaza, is a welcome destination for museum visitors and the plan is for it to serve as the ultimate Motown-inspired community gathering space.

“After a successful event to welcome guests back to the museum and celebrate the completion of phases one and two of our expansion, we are thrilled to share the new renderings for our third and final expansion phase,” said Robin Terry, Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO. “This new space will create jobs in our local community and drive additional tourism to Detroit and the State of Michigan as Motown fans from around the globe can interact with the Motown story through one-of-a-kind interactive experiences. The expansion will allow us to share the often untold stories of those who helped build the Motown legacy and create memorable opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite artists in new ways."