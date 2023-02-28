Movement announces full 2023 lineup with 115 acts

(WXYZ) — Movement Music Festival announced the full lineup for the 2023 event, featuring 115 acts with headliners Underworld and Charlotte de Witte.

The announcement on Tuesday also included the UK dance duo Basement Jaxx, dance music titan Skrillex, Cybotron, Bonobo, Three 6 Mafia, Zeds Dead, Paul Wooford and much more.

“It's been 24 years since we last danced together in Detroit. We’re obviously a million light years past excited to be back with you in May at Movement Festival,” Underworld said in a statement.

The festival takes place Memorial Day weekend inside Hart Plaza along the Detroit Riverfront.