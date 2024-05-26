Movement Festival evacuated due to high winds, severe weather

The second night of Movement Festival was paused on Sunday evening after high winds and severe storms moved into Downtown Detroit.

See video from Friday night below

Movement Festival continues in Detroit

Around 6:30 p.m., storms moved into the area and more were expected to move through in the evening.

Kevin Saunderson and Idris Elba are set to headline Movement at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers said they are actively monitoring the weather systems and will provide updates throughout the event.

