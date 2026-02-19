MPSC approves $242.4 million rate hike for DTE; here's how much it will cost the average user

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $242.4 million rate hike for DTE Energy on Thursday.

According to the energy company, a typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours per month will see a nearly $5 increase in their monthly bill, which is about a 4.6% increase per month. The rate increase will go into effect starting March 5, 2026.

Originally, DTE announced plans last April for a $574 million rate hike.

Watch below: Residents protest DTE energy rate hikes, demand relief from rising costs

“We know affordability matters to our customers and we take that responsibility seriously,” DTE President and CEO Matt Paul said in a statement.

DTE said the money will be used to support investments to improve electric reliability and strengthen the grid across Southeast Michigan.

The MPSC also approved a number of investments for DTE. Those include:

