'Mrs. Doubtfire' musical coming to the Fisher Theatre this November

Broadway in Detroit announced that "Mrs. Doubtfire" is coming to the Fisher Theatre this November as part of the 2023-24 subscription season.

According to Broadway in Detroit, Mrs. Doubtfire will play at the Fisher Theatre from Nov. 14-26.

The new hit musical has been called "wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny" and is the latest show in the 2023-24 subscription season.

Other shows include "Funny Girl," "Company," "Disney's Frozen," "Wicked" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Rob McClure will play Euphegnia Doubtfire and his real-life wife, Maggie Lakis, will play Miranda Hillard. The show in Seattle in 2019 and sold more than $4.7 million in tickets over 43 performances.

It then went to Broadway and closed on May 29, 2022 and received several award nominations.

Tickets will be on sale at BroadwayinDetroit.com.