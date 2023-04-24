MSP: 2 fatal freeway crashes in 2 days in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Two people are dead and two others are being treated at local hospitals after being involved in crashes on metro Detroit freeways this past weekend.

On Saturday, April 22 Michigan State Police say they were dispatched to a wrong-way crash on southbound M-10 at Livernois in Detroit.

Investigators say a 56-year-old man driving a Ford Fusion was driving north in the southbound lanes when he hit a Mercedes sedan, traveling in the middle lane.

Upon impact, the cars spun out with the Sedan hitting another southbound car and the wrong-way Fusion ending up on top of a concrete median. Police say the driver of the Fusion was killed upon impact.

A little over 24 hours later another fatal crash happened on Southfield freeway. This incident happened on northbound M-39 and Grand River at 4:00 a.m.

Police say on Sunday, a car was stopped in the right lane of the freeway when a 26-year-old female driver from Detroit was driving in the right lane and "could not stop before hitting the stopped vehicle."

A 38-year-old man was killed upon impact.

“Our investigation into this crash is continuing.” Lt Michael Shaw said in a tweet. “We believe alcohol may have been a factor in this crash."

The driver of the sedan, a 67-year-old woman, was seriously injured and transported to the hospital. The female driver in the Sunday crash is also being treated.

Michigan State Police called both these fatal crashes preventable.

"We had two fatal crashes over the weekend that were totally preventable if drivers had made better decisions," MSP wrote in a tweet. "So slow down, keep your eyes on the road, be nice to your fellow drivers and #DriveMichiganSafely."

For the next few days, Michigan State Police say they are teaming up with local and county partners for Operation Ghost Rider, an initiative to crack down on and bring awareness to distracted driving.

Police say that officers will be in unmarked cars on the lookout for distracted drivers.

