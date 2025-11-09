MSP: 2 killed in St. Clair Shores crash after driver crashes into tree

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — 2 people were killed after a driver in St. Clair Shores crashed their car into a tree, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night at westbound I-94 and East 8 Mile Road.

Witnesses at the scene told MSP that the driver was driving "recklessly" when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Both people involved in the crash — a 40-year-old St. Clair Shores man and a 26-year-old Clinton Township man — were pronounced dead at the scene. The freeway was closed for about four hours to investigate this crash.

"When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you are responsible for everyone on the road," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw when announcing the incident on X. "We continue to see the same risky driving behaviors lead to preventable crashes and deaths on Michigan roads. Please slow down, don't drive distracted or impaired."