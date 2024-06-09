Watch Now
MSP: 35-year-old dead in freeway shooting on M39 exit ramp

Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 08, 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old is dead after a freeway shooting in Detroit Saturday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened just before 6 p.m., on M39 near the I-96 ramp, as police got calls about a possible shooting in the area of westbound I-96 near Evergreen.

First responders found a 35-year-old on the exit ramp from north M-39 to I-96. That victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced.

The freeway is closed at Joy Road for the investigation into the shooting. Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) SPEAK-UP.

