MSP: 5-year-old drowns in Belle Isle after wandering away from family reunion

BELLE ISLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A five-year-old is dead after drowning near Belle Isle over the weekend, Michigan State Police told us.

MSP received a 911 call about the missing child on Saturday. Lt. Mike Shaw with MSP told us that the family was having a reunion, with the child at one point being in a bounce house before being separated from family.

The family called 911 when they couldn't find the child. Officials later found the child in the river that feeds into one of the small lakes on Belle Isle.

Emergency personnel attempted CPR on the child before they died on the way to the hospital.

"We just want to remind people, we've seen a lot of drownings in the state of Michigan this year," Shaw said. "There's some subtle things you can do (to prevent that). One, if you're a parent, a kid can get away from you pretty quick, so keep a good eye, especially if you're in water. If you're not a good swimmer, make sure that you're wearing a life jacket...last we're seeing is alcohol, right? Alcohol impairs your judgement, makes you think you're a better swimmer than you are, so we just want to remind people there are some different things you can do."