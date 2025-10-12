Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MSP confiscates drugs, guns after traffic stop in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has been arrested after police found drugs and guns in their car during a traffic stop in Detroit on Saturday night.

We're told the traffic stop happened after a driver disregarded a stop sign. Troopers who pulled the suspect over say that they had a suspended license.

Police searched the car and found a Glock 40 caliber handgun behind the radio, along with over 50 grams of ecstasy and 19 oxycodone pills in the vehicle.

After receiving a search warrant, authorities went to the suspect's home and found cash, 28 more grams of ecstasy, 8 grams of methamphetamine, one revolver and a 12 gauge shotgun.

Below are photos MSP provided of the guns, drugs and money confiscated:

The suspect has been arrested and is currently lodged at the Detroit detention center, awaiting a court date.

“Great work by troopers taking this dangerous driver off the streets,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw on X. “Troopers then continued their investigation and located narcotics and firearms that could have ended up in our neighborhoods.”

