MSP: Driver dies after crashing into another car on I-94, striking a tree

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A driver was killed on I-94 on Wednesday night after police say he crashed his car into the back of another car and hit a tree in the embankment before his vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened just before 10 p.m. last night, on Eastbound I-94 near Junction.

Authorities say the driver, a 20-year-old from Dearborn, hit the back of another car at another speed before losing control of the vehicle and ultimately ending up on the service drive.

Detroit Fire was able to extricate the driver, who was transported to the hospital, where police say he later died. No one else involved in the incident was injured.

“One of the hardest responsibilities we have is to notify family members that their loved one died in a preventable crash,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. “We continue to see these preventable crashes due to drivers driving way too fast. Please slow down!”