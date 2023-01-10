Watch Now
MSP: Endangered missing advisory for 4-year-old girl with non-custodial father

MSP
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:34:32-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are searching for an endangered missing 4-year-old girl who is believed to be with her non-custodial father.

Police say 4-year-old Lilliana Nardlini was last seen at a Burger King on Gratiot in Marysville.

Her father is Erik Nardini, who is pictured. Lilliana is described as 3-feet tall, 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

It's believed she could be in a 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, burgundy in color, with Michigan license plate EBR4234 or in a 2018 Chevy Silverado, charcoal in color, with Michigan license plate CSP838.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Michigan State Police.

